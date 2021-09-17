Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on October 12th

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $703.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.