Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Greencore Group alerts:

GNCGY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of GNCGY stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.48 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greencore Group (GNCGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.