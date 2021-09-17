Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in August

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 302,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Greenland Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30.
Greenland Minerals Company Profile
