Greenleaf Trust Acquires 74 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after acquiring an additional 384,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.20. 9,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,293. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,683 shares of company stock valued at $19,326,001. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

