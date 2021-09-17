Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

