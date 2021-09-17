Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.68. 28,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,927. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

