Greenleaf Trust Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after buying an additional 589,848 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,470. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

