Greenleaf Trust Purchases 607 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.46. 7,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,825. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

