GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $10.56. GreenSky shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 285,840 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

