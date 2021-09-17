Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GEF traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $62.60. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.