Growth DeFi (GRO) Market Cap Tops $4.05 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $38,485.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for about $9.19 or 0.00019219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00140132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00800646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,150 coins and its circulating supply is 440,359 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

