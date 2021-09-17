Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 83.8% in August

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,048,800 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the August 15th total of 12,642,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.7 days.

GRBMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRBMF remained flat at $$2.76 on Thursday. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

