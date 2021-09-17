Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 75.4% in August

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

