GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GTBP. Zacks Investment Research raised GT Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of GTBP stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

