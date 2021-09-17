Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $25.03 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

