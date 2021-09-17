Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE:GBAB opened at $25.03 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
