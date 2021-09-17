Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 9,342 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.