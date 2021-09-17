Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

KMX opened at $139.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $4,054,032.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,147.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

