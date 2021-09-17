Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

FTV opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.