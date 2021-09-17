Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.