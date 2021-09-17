Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 450 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

