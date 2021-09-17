Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 600 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in The AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -115.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

