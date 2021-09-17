Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 75 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $221.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $115.77 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.59 and its 200 day moving average is $207.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

