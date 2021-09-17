GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS GUNGF opened at $17.80 on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
