GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of GXO traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. 4,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,162. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

