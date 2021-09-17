Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $52,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

