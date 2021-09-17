Haivision Systems Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haivision Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE HAI opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$17.50.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

