Haivision Systems Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haivision Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research note on Thursday.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.
Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.