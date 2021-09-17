Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $2.44 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $650.99. 9,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.00 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.38, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.20.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

