Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

WFC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. 522,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,572,527. The company has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.