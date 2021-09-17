Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 139 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.63. 49,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.