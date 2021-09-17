Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

HA opened at $20.45 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

