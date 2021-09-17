HC Wainwright Trims RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Target Price to $21.00

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RDHL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of RDHL opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $224.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. Analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

