HC Wainwright Trims RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Target Price to $21.00

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RDHL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.
Shares of RDHL opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $224.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
