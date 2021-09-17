Head to Head Analysis: FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) vs. Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atkore currently has a consensus target price of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 112.92%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 17.71% 85.22% 25.41% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $1.77 billion 2.35 $152.30 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -15.13

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Volatility and Risk

Atkore has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats FREYR Battery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

