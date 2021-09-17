Head to Head Analysis: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) vs. Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Huazhu Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92% Huazhu Group 5.30% 5.84% 1.00%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Travel + Leisure and Huazhu Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Huazhu Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. Huazhu Group has a consensus price target of $62.28, indicating a potential upside of 32.56%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Huazhu Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huazhu Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Huazhu Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.23 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -59.31 Huazhu Group $1.56 billion 9.82 -$336.00 million ($1.15) -40.85

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Huazhu Group. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huazhu Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Huazhu Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels. The upper midscale hotel brands consists of Crystal Orange, Intercity, Manxin, Mercure, Madison, and Novotel Hotels. The upscale hotel brands refers to Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure. The company was founded by Ji Qi, Wu Jiong, and Zhao Tong Tong on January 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

