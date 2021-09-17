Head to Head Review: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) vs. Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ)

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 16.23% 9.56% 8.15%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Katy Industries and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Recovery 0 1 1 0 2.50

Energy Recovery has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Katy Industries and Energy Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery $118.99 million 9.38 $26.39 million $0.50 39.04

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Katy Industries Company Profile

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services. Its products include PX Pressure Exchanger, pumping systems, turbochargers, PX PowerTrain, Ultra PX, and VorTeq. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.

