HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Down to $61.83

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.83, but opened at $60.41. HealthEquity shares last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 3,655 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,183.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.