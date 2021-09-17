Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.24. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,090. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.