Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Hegic has a market cap of $110.51 million and $19.05 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00134874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00762434 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

