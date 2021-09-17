HempCoin Price Tops $0.0119 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $458.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.05 or 0.99998919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00072276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00068674 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,412,687 coins and its circulating supply is 263,277,536 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.