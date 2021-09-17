Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Heritage Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,758. Heritage Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on Heritage Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.