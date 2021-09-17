Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HESAY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.81. 24,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,584. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $159.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

