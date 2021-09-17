Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HESAY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.81. 24,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,584. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $159.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

