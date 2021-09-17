Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $38,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Heska by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Heska by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.27. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,276. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.27 and a 200 day moving average of $215.89. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,345.37 and a beta of 1.72. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $93.90 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Heska’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HSKA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

