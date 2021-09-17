Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Reduced by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

