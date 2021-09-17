Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Trading Down 4.5%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.89. 2,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 189,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.504 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $7,476,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.