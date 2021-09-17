Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 237,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.