Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 268 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,413. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.38 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

