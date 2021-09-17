Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.71. 66,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,119. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

