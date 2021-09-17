Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 731 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.26. The stock had a trading volume of 380,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $472.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

