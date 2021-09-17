HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 680,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 624,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8,653.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,664,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 157,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

