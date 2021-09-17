HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

