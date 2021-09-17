HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 523.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,260 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

